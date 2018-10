New Kyiv Appeal Court To Begin Work On October 3 By Merging Kyiv And Kyiv Regional Appeal Courts

The new Kyiv Appeal Court will begin work on October 3 by merging the Kyiv Appeal Court and the Kyiv Regional Appeal Court.

The press service of the Kyiv Appeal Court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, a meeting of judges took place on Tuesday, October 2, at which Yaroslav Holovachov, who was previously the head of the Kyiv Appeal Court, was elected as the head of the new Kyiv Appeal Court.

He was elected unanimously to the post for a period of three years.

Viktor Hlynianyi and Hanna Kryzhanivska were elected for three-year terms as the deputy heads of the Kyiv Appeal Court.

"October 3, 2018 is designated as the day of commencement of the work of the Kyiv Appeal Court. Appeals, applications, and petitions that were submitted to the Kyiv Appeal Court and the Kyiv regional Appeal Court but have not yet been considered will be transferred to the newly created Kyiv Appeal Court," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko transferred 731 judges to newly created appeal courts on September 28.

In particular, 70 judges of the Kyiv Appeal Court and 30 judges of the Kyiv Regional Appeal Court were transferred to the newly created Kyiv Appeal Court.

Poroshenko decided on December 29, 2017 to abolish all district courts and create circuit ones instead.

He also decided to reorganize all appeal, administrative, and commercial courts.