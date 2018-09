Fitch Affirms Ratings Of Kyiv And Kharkiv Of B-

Fitch Ratings, an international credit rating agency, has affirmed the ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv at В-.

The rating agency announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Fitch Ratings affirmed Kyiv's and Kharkiv's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-'.

The outlooks on the ratings are Stable.

Fitch upgraded the National Long-Term Rating of Kyiv from 'A-(ukr)' to A (ukr).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, the Fitch rating agency stated that some Ukrainian banks needed additional capitalization.