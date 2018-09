Foreign Ministry Sends Note To Russia On Ukraine's Desire To Terminate Friendship Treaty On Friday

On Friday, September 21, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note to the Russian Federation on the desire of the country to terminate the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, as we announced, we have handed the note to Russia," he said.

According to him, the note contains a list of violations of the the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership by Russia.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council to terminate the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia regrets that Ukraine intends to terminate the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia.