Poroshenko Supports Idea Of Registration Of Foreign Agents In Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko supports the idea of adoption of a law by the Verkhovna Rada on registration of foreign agents in Ukraine.

He said this in his annual address to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President says a network of Russian agents works in Ukraine. The agents take control of media and create "independent" non-government organizations.

"I support the idea of the bill on registration of agents of influence of the aggressor state - the Russian Federation," he said.

The President believes the adoption of the law will not affect the civil society, media, and freedom of speech.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the faction of the People's Front Party in the Verkhovna Rada has moved forward with an initiative to draft a bill on registration of foreign agents in Ukraine.