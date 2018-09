Putin, Merkel Agree To Further Facilitate Settlement Of Donbas Conflict In Normandy Format

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel have agreed to further facilitate the Donbas conflict in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

Press service of the Russian President said this with the reference to a phone conversation between Putin and Merkel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Putin expressed concern about the situation following the assassination of 'head' of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Alexander Zakharchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel have agreed on consultations between the Normandy Four foreign affairs ministers regarding deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Donbas.