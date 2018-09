Omelian Links Notice Of Suspicion From NACB With His Participation In Trial Of Ex-MP Martynenko

Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian links his receiving a notice of suspicion from the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) regarding his allegedly illegal enrichment and incorrect information in his e-declaration with his participation in a trial of former member of the Verkhovna Rada Mykola Martynenko (faction of the People's Front Party).

The Minister wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At 8.40 a.m., officials of the NACB handed me a notice of suspicion regarding 'illegal enrichment' ten years ago, 'use or purchase' of car for my brother and not declaring about living in a house during two weeks in 2016. On the case merits: by a strange coincidence the case was instituted right after my visit to the trial of Martynenko," he wrote.

According to Omelian, in 2016-2018 the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies checked his e-mails, messengers, searched houses and interrogated all his friends and relatives.

He says the law enforcement agencies have been looking for expensive real estate, large sums of money, off-shore companies. Nothing has been found.

He also links the notice of suspicion with the on-going reforms in the industries supervised by the Infrastructure Ministry.

"I want to mention that more than UAH 15 billion disappears without leaving a trace at Ukrzaliznytsia. I want to recall how Ryanair entered the market, how the contract with General Electric was signed, how dredging works were performed. Only the lazy does not know that. But there is no time to be lost, there are other important goals," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, the NACB officially notified Omelian of his being suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring incorrect information.

According to the investigation, from 2000 to April 2018 Omelian received UAH 2.170 million of official income, while his expenses from 2008 to April 2015 amounted to at least UAH 3.450 million.

The investigation has also established facts of incorrect information in the declarations of the minister, including the price of Volvo S80 car he purchased in 2016.

The anti-corruption agencies are preparing documents on a measure of preventive punishment for Omelian.

On September 27, 2018, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will commence the trial of former MP Martynenko.

The private session of the court was on June 21.

On May 21, 2018, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office sent to the court charges against Martynenko and other persons suspected of embezzlement of UAH 17.2 million and EUR 6.4 million.

On November 10, 2017, the NACB united all criminal cases against Martynenko.

The cases concern embezzlement of EUR 6.4 million at the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company and embezzlement of USD 20 million of state funds during procurement of uranium concentrate by the Skhidnyi [Eastern] Mining and Processing Works state-run enterprise (VostGOK, Zhovti Vody, Dnipropetrovsk region) from Steuermann Investitions - und Handelsgesellschaft (Austria).