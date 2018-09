Norway-Based NBT, China Power Agree To Invest USD 450 Million In Construction Of Wind Farm In Kherson Region

The NBT company (Norway) and the China Power electric power company (China) have reached agreement on investment of USD 450 million in construction of a wind power plant in the Kherson region.

The agreement on design and construction of the wind power plant in the Kherson region was concluded on Thursday in the presence of President Petro Poroshenko and Norway’s Foreign affairs Minister Ine Søreide, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The wind power plants will be located just a few kilometers from the Russian-annexed Crimea. The investment by the Norwegian company in a facility that is located so close to the administrative border with the occupied territory is evidence that this territory will be liberated because Crimea is Ukraine! Investment of almost USD 450 million will also create new jobs and generate taxes into the budget while 250 MW of electricity will be sufficient to meet more than a third of Kherson’s needs," Poroshenko wrote on Twitter.

According to him, 67 wind power plants with a capacity of 250 MW will be built along the coast of Lake Syvash by the end of next year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin has announced that Norway intends to invest about EUR 400 million in Ukraine’s renewable energy sector.

NBT recently announced plans to build a wind power plant with a capacity of 250-330 MW in the Kherson region.

NBT acquired the Sivashenergoprom limited liability company (Chaplynka, Kherson region), which leases the Sivash wind power plant with a capacity of 3 MW, in April.

NBT opened an office in Kyiv in May.

NBT builds and operates wind farms in emerging markets.

The company has offices in Oslo (Norway), Limassol (Cyprus), Beijing (China), Singapore, Kyiv (Ukraine), and Karachi (Pakistan).

Corporate management and administration is located in Oslo, while the technical functions and procurement are located in Beijing and Singapore.

In December 2006, the Kherson regional administration granted Sivashenergoprom a concession on operation of the Sivash wind power plant until 2055 in May.