Poroshenko Submits To Rada Draft Amendments To Constitution To Ban Lease Of Military Bases By Foreign States I

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has submitted draft amendments to the Constitution to enshrine Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and to abolish the Constitution’s provision that allows a foreign country to lease a military base in Ukraine.

Verkhovna Rada member Iryna Lutsenko from the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko, who is the representative of the President at the parliament, announced this at a meeting of the parliamentary conciliatory council on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, Poroshenko's bill suggests amendments to articles 85, 102, and 116 of the Constitution.

"In addition, there will be amendments to the preamble of the Constitution. Another important feature, which is suggested, abolishing the norm, which allows the use of military bases in the territory of Ukraine for temporary stay of foreign military formations on the terms of leasehold and under international agreements," she added.

She specified that it concerns the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Crimea.

She called on the Verkhovna Rada to support the bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Poroshenko favors abolition of the Ukrainian Constitution’s provision that allows a foreign country to lease a military base in Ukraine.