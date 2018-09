Ukrzaliznytsia To Cut Price Of Tickets From September 1

The Ukrzaliznytsia public joint stock company will cut the price of tickets in passenger trains from September 1, 2018.

The public joint stock company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that on September 1 the ticket price coefficient will become 1.02 while it was 1.07 during the summer.

The ticket price coefficient of 1.02 will be effective until October 1. Then it will become 0.93.

Coefficient 1.07 was effective June 1 - August 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia received a profit of UAH 114 million in 2017.

The company increased its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in 2017 over 2016 by UAH 390 million to UAH 20.06 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia started its economic activities as a public joint stock company on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia incorporates Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, South, Southwestern, and Prydniprovska state-run railroad enterprises, as well as other production and technological enterprises and organizations engaged in provision of freight and passenger carriages.