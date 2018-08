Klimkin Holds Phone Negotiations With Germany’s Foreign Minister Maas On UN Peacekeeping Mission In Donbas

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has held phone negotiations with Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, including on possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in Donbas.

The Foreign Ministry of Germany wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 13, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine and Russia’s project for construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline during a meeting in Germany on August 18.