Court Extends Arrest Of Stelmashenko Suspected Of Involvement In Organizing Murder Of Journalist Babchenko Unt

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention Taras Stelmashenko, who is suspected of involvement in organizing the failed assassination of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko, until October 6.

A representative of the court said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv considered the motion of the Security Service of Ukraine on August 7.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Taras Stelmashenko contacted directly the person suspected of organizing assassination of Babchenko. The SBU says Stelmashenko was responsible for operation of a group consisting of three specialists who would arrive in Ukraine from Rostov-on-Don (Russia) for committing terrorist attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention of Borys Herman, who is suspected of organizing the failed assassination of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko, until September 28.