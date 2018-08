Ukraine expects to received UAH 566 million in 2018 for its participation in the peacekeeping operations of the United Nations.

Valentyn Levchyk, acting head of the department for military cooperation and peacekeeping operations of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"As for figures of compensation from the Secretariat of the United Nations, we have the law of Ukraine on the national budget for 2018. One can look in it and it reads that UAH 566 million is planned to be received as compensation from the side of the UN. This is what is expected as compensation for participation of our forces," he said.

According to him, the state budget for 2017 received UAH 1,127 million as compensation from the Secretariat of the United Nations. The sum included redemption of debts.

He says the compensation goes to the state budget, not the budget of the armed forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not pay any compensation to Ukraine for participation in peacekeeping missions.