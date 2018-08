Mejlis Chairperson Chubarov Advocating Consideration Of Draft Constitutional Amendments On Crimea's Status By

Chairperson of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people / Verkhovna Rada deputy of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, Refat Chubarov, calls for consideration of the draft constitutional amendments on the status of Crimea by the constitutional commission on September 1-10.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Chubarov said that the President of Ukraine, as well as the Prime Minister or leaders of the parliamentary factions can initiate respective meeting of the constitutional commission.

The MP considers that the most of Ukrainian politicians are taking consideration of important issues slow on the eve of the election.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in June, Poroshenko called on the constitutional commission to intensify drafting amendments to the Basic Law on Crimean Tatar autonomy.