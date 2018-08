Electric Vehicles Sales In Ukraine Up 64% To 2,490 Cars In 7M

In the first seven months of 2018, sales of electric vehicles in Ukraine increased by 64% to 2,490 cars.

Ukravtoprom automobile producers association announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In seven months, the Ukrainian electric vehicle fleet was enlarged with 2,490 cars. Compared to the same period last year, the demand for cars that operate exclusively on electric traction grew by 64% in Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the absolute majority (84%) of electric vehicles, registered from January to July 2018, were used cars.

Buying an electric car, Ukrainians often opted for the Nissan Leaf.

As a result, this model for seven months has formed almost 2/3 of the market of electric vehicles.

Since the beginning of the year, 1,621 cars of this model received Ukrainian registration.

The second in popularity was the BMW i3 - 182 cars.

Tesla Model S closes the leader's three - 123 cars.

Also in the top ten most demanded electric cars were Mercedes-Benz B Electric Drive - 78 cars, SMART Fortwo - 69 cars, Tesla Model X - 57 cars, KIA Soul EV - 53 cars, VOLKSWAGEN e-Golf - 52 cars, TOYOTA RAV-4 EV - 46 cars, FIAT 500е - 37 cars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-June 2018, sales of electric vehicles in Ukraine increased 1.5 times to 1,915 cars year-over-year.

In 2017, sales of electric vehicles in Ukraine increased 2.3 times to 2,697 cars year-over-year.

At the end of 2017, the Verkhovna Rada released from taxation of value added tax and excise tax on the import of electric cars to the customs territory of Ukraine until 2019.