CEC Urges Finance Ministry To Plan UAH 2.4 Billion For Presidential Elections And UAH 1.9 Billion For Parliame

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine urges the Finance Ministry to plan UAH 2.4 billion for the regular presidential elections and UAH 1.9 billion for the elections of the Verkhovna Rada in 2019.

The press service of the Central Election Commission announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Commission has endorsed the volume of expenses for inclusion in the budget on four budget programs in the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2019, including budget program 6731040 Holding of the Elections of the President of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 2, 354,880 and budget program 6731020 Holding of the Elections of People's Deputies of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 1,949,620," reads the statement.

The Central Election Commission also wants allocation of UAH 247 million for local elections in 2019 and allocation of UAH 223.5 million for the functioning of the State Voters Register.

The Central Election Commission estimates that the functioning of the State Voters Register will require UAH 47.9 million and UAH 46.7 million in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will elect the president on March 31, 2019, and the Verkhovna Rada on October 27, 2019.