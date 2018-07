Klimkin: 12 Ukrainian Crewmembers Of Mekong Spirit To Arrive In Odesa From Greece On Friday

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin says 12 Ukrainian citizens crewmembers of the Mekong Spirit vessel owned by a Swiss company and arrested in Greece on May 25, 2017, will arrive in Odesa on July 27, 2018.

He wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, Ukrainian consuls take measures to provide return of all Ukrainian sailors from Greece.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported in March 2018 that 26 citizens of Ukraine who were crewmembers of three ships were arrested in Greece for the period of investigations, including seven crewmembers of RS 300 97.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that 132 Ukrainian citizens were in detention in Greece on suspicion of transporting illegal migrants as of March 5, 2018 and that 105 of them had already been convicted.