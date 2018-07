The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the ruling by the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv on arrest of the building and property of the Odesa International Airport.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 16, the court refused to satisfy the appeals from the Odesa Airport Development and Odesa International Airport and upheld the ruling of the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv dated March 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested an transferred the building of the Odesa International Airport under control of the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes.