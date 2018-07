President Petro Poroshenko has declared a sale of real estate for UAH 0.8 million.

This is said in a statement on considerable changes in President of Ukraine's assets and property record posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this year, Poroshenko has declared about UAH 7 million of interest income from deposits with the International Investment Bank.

In 2017, Poroshenko declared UAH 16.3 million in incomes and UAH 21.2 million in expenditures.