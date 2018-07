Foreign Ministry Urges ESPN And USA TODAY To Stop Linking 'Glory to Ukraine!' Slogan To Ultra-Nationalism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urges ESPN and USA TODAY to stop linking the patriotic slogan 'Glory to Ukraine!' to ultra-nationalism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We would like to remind ESPN and USA TODAY that 'Glory to Ukraine!' is a patriotic slogan similar to those chanted in many democratic countries to express love and pride for their nation. There is NO connection to ultra-nationalism," reads the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the media not to spread Russian propaganda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the FIFA for sanctioning the Croatian national football team’s assistant coach Ognjen Vukojević and defender Domagoj Vida for expressing support for Ukraine.