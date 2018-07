The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) for sanctioning the Croatian national football team’s assistant coach Ognjen Vukojević and defender Domagoj Vida for expressing support for Ukraine.

Oleksii Makeev, the director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ political department, issued the condemnation on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Strongly condemn FIFA and its groundless sanctioning of Vukojević and Vida. Shameful disrespect to football fans in Ukraine, Croatia, other countries. Instead of playing into Kremlin’s hands FIFA should adhere to principles and values. Glory to Ukraine!" Makeev wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Football Federation intends to compensate Vukojević, who was in a video in which Vida was chanting "Glory to Ukraine" after a World Cup match between Russia and Russia.