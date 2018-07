Ukrainian Football Federation To Compensate Fine On Vukojević Present In Footage Along With Croatian National

The Ukrainian Football Federation intends to compensate the fine on football player Ognjen Vukojević, who was present in a footage along with Croatian National Team Player Domagoj Vida, who chanted Glory To Ukraine after a match with the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian Football Federation President Andrii Pavelko has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to some media reports, Vukojević was fined CHF 15,000 which is about UAH 400,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Football Federation has expressed its concerns average the response of the international commissioning to the footage in which Vida chanted Glory To Ukraine.