A commission of the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) attempted to perform an unscheduled inspection of the operations of the Department of Special Investigations on Friday, July 6.

The Ukrainian News Agency correspondent reported from the department.

The four-person commission arrived at the reception office of the head of the department, Serhii Horbatiuk, at about 12:10 and announced the unscheduled inspection.

This resulted in a conflict between Horbatiuk, senior officials of the department, and members of the commission.

Representatives of the department demanded that the commission provide documents with a list of the areas to be inspected.

In response, members of the commission demanded that the leadership of the department sign documents stating their refusal to allow the commission to perform the inspection.

A squabble ensued, during which commission member Halyna Zakharchuk called the leadership of the department cowards.

The inspectors left the Department of Special Investigations after that.

Horbatiuk believes that this unscheduled inspection was aimed at finding reasons for his dismissal and reorganization of the Department of Special Investigations.

"They do not want to give us documents stating exactly what they want to check. They came today specifically to register our refusal. However, we are saying that we are ready for the inspection but we are also demanding that we be provided with documents," he said.

According to him, the management of the Department of Special Investigations did not formally refuse to allow the inspection.

Horbatiuk believes that this situation could lead to a complaint about his actions being filed with the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission for the Prosecutor's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office recently announced that it intended to reorganize the Department of Special Investigations.