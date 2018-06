United Kingdom Will Allocate GBP 35 Million To Ukrainian As Humanitarian Aid, Will Further Support Ukrainian A

The United Kingdom intends to allocate GBP 35 million as humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will further support the Ukrainian army.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said this during the second international conference dedicated to Ukrainian reforms in Copenhagen (Denamrk), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom will also help Ukraine to counter the Russian propaganda, will assist Ukraine in mine clearing and will support 60 Ukrainian universities that had leave Donbas.

The United Kingdom will also help victims of family violence.

He noted that the reforms are carried out in Ukraine in the environment of the Russian aggression against the country and the Ukrainian reforms should be supported.

Boris Johnson said the Higher Anticorruption Court should tackle all cases within its jurisdiction, including appeals against rulings of courts of the first instance.

He called for formation of the new Central Election Commission and adoption of a law on responsibility for violations of the election legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is on a two-day visit in Denmark for participation in the second international conference dedicated to the Ukrainian reforms.