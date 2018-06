Court Completes Interrogation Of Ex-MP Herman (Party of Regions), Will Continue Trial Of Yanukovych On Charges

The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv has completed the interrogation of former Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Hanna Herman within the trial of former president Viktor Yanukovych accused of high treason and will continue the trial on July 16.

Presiding judge Volodymyr Devyatko announced this, Ukrainian News Information Agency reports.

The interrogation of Herman lasted for one hour.

She says she had a phone conversation with Yanukovych during the presidential elections in Russia in 2018 when she visited Moscow.

According to her, Yanukovych explained why he ran from Ukraine in 2014.

"If I had stayed, Hanna, there would have been a civil war in Ukraine," she quoted Yanukovych as saying.

She says she does not plan to leave Ukraine although she does not feel safe in the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv began the trial of former president Yanukovych on charges of high treason on August 10, 2017.

On May 3, the court resumed interrogations of witnesses from the side of the defense.