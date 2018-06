President Petro Poroshenko has congratulated President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Snap presidential and parliamentary elections took place in Turkey after a constitutional referendum to change the form of the parliamentary republic for the presidential republic, which envisions abolishment of the prime minister's position and expansion of presidential authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin said President Erdoğan had promised to assist in release of Ukrainian citizens arrested in the Russian Federation.