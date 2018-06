Rada Factions And Groups Chairpersons' Wages UAH 18,800-37,000 In May

Wages of the chairpersons of the Verkhovna Rada factions and groups ranged from UAH 18.800 to UAH 37,000 in May.

The Rada's executive staff announced this in response to a Ukrainian News Agency's request.

Chairman of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Artur Herasymov and chairman of the Samopomich Association faction Oleh Bereziuk had the highest wages in May - UAH 37,002 each.

Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction Yuliya Tymoshenko earned UAH 35,989, and co-chairmen of the Opposition Bloc faction Yurii Boiko and Oleksandr Vilkul - UAH 35,240 and 35,072 respectively.

Co-chairmen of the Vidrodzhennia Party group Vitalii Khomutynnik and Viktor Bondar earned UAH 35,072 and 30,667 respectively, and chairman of the Will of People group Yaroslav Moskalenko and chairman of the Radical party Oleh Liashko earned UAH 26,430 each.

The lowest wage in May was that of chairman of the People's Front faction Maksym Burbak - UAH 18,817.

The President's representative in Rada Iryna Lutsenko earned UAH 36,298 in May.

Among the Parliament members, the People's Front faction member Vitalii Stashuk had the highest wage in May - UAH 61,133.

Besides, all the Parliament members had UAH 35,240 accrued as the funds involved with the execution of MP office (except for Hleb Zahorii (Petro Poroshenko Bloc), Yevhen Bakulin (Opposition Bloc) and Serhii Klyuyev and Oleksandr Onyschenko, independent).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the wage of Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy made UAH 42,288 in May.