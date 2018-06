Association Of Pig Breeders Expects 5% Fall In Pork Production To 593,500 Tons And 2 Times Increase In Imports

The Ukrainian Association of Pig Breeders expects a reduction in pork production by 5.2% or 32,600 tons to 593,500 tons and increase in pork imports to Ukraine in 2 times to 16,000 tons in 2018 year over year.

This is stated in the presentation presented by the head of the Association Artur Loza during the Profitable Pig Production international congress, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the forecasts of the Association, in 2018, the export of pork from Ukraine will decrease by 35.8% or 2,230 tons to 4,000 tons year over year.

Besides, it is expected that in general in 2018 the volume of pork and meat products production will decrease by 3% or 21,000 tons to 710,000 tons, the import will grow by 18% or 17,000 tons to 110,000 tons, and exports will decrease by 55% or 6,000 tons to 5,000 tons year over year.

In January-April, according to the Association, Ukraine increased pork imports 4.6 times to 3,310 tons for USD 5.9 million and pigs in live weight 3.5 times to 250 tons for USD 1.53 million, reducing the purchase of pork by-products by 45% to 10,600 tons (for USD 5.9 million) and lard 1.6 times to 17,400 tons (for USD 10.87 million) year over year.

At the same time, during the reporting period, Ukraine reduced pork exports from Ukraine 3 times to 810 tons for USD 1.9 million dollars, by-products - 1.6 times to 1,900 tons (for USD 2.6 million), pigs in the live weight - 2.3 times to 390 tons (for USD 580,000) compared to January-April 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to preliminary data of the Ukrainian Association of Pig Breeders, the export of pork from Ukraine was 4,900 tons with a total value of USD 10.5 million in 2017.

Import of lard to Ukraine amounted to 40,000 - 50,000 tons in 2017, and this product will continue to be in short supply.

The total import of pork (meat, lard, fat, by-products) is estimated at 95,000 tons, according to preliminary data, while in 2016 the figure was 78,000 tons.