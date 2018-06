13.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives Foundation And Razumkov Center Ready To Vote For Tymoshe

A total of 13.3% of pollees questioned by the Democratic Initiatives foundation named after Ilko Kucheriv and the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches are ready to vote for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party Yuliya Tymoshenko, 9.4% for leader of the Civic Position party, Anatolii Hrytsenko, and 8.4% for co-chair of the Opposition bloc party, Yurii Boiko, at the next presidential election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of respective poll.

At the same time, 7.6% would vote for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, 7.4% - Radical Party leader, Oleh Liashko, 5.6% - Ukrainian singer, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, 5.5% - leader of the Za Zhyttia party, Vadym Rabynovych, 5% - for actor and public figure, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 3.5% - Lviv city mayor Andrii Sadovyi, 3% - leader of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party, Oleh Tiahnybok, and 2.2% - for incumbent prime minister, Volodymyr Groysman.

Besides, 9.7% of respondents said they would vote for other candidates and 14.6% were undecided.

The poll was conducted in all regions of Ukraine except the Russia-annexed Crimea and occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the period of May 19-25.

A total of 2,019 respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 10.4% of pollees questioned by the Sotsis social and marketing researches center were ready to vote for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party Yuliya Tymoshenko and 9.2% for President Petro Poroshenko at next presidential election.