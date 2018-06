Russia And NATO Discuss Situation In Ukraine At Russia-NATO Council Meeting On Thursday

Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) discussed the situation in Ukraine at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on Thursday.

The press service of the NATO alliance announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The NATO Russia Council had an open exchange on several topics, including the situation in and around Ukraine, issues related to military activities, transparency and risk reduction, as well as asymmetric techniques as aspects of doctrine and strategy," the statement said.

In addition, according to the statement, NATO and Russia briefed each other on major upcoming exercises.

The statement states that practical cooperation between Ukraine and Russia was suspended in 2014 due to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.

"At the same time, channels for political dialogue are open and the NATO-Russia Council is an important forum," the statement said.

According to the statement, the dialogue between NATO and Russia contributes to relations that are more predictable and enhanced mutual security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly recently called on the leaders of NATO member countries to support the NATO accession aspirations of Ukraine and Georgia.