U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Discuss Situation In Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov have discussed situation in Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of State said this following a phone conversation between Pompeo and Lavrov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States calls on the Russian Federation to release all Ukrainian political prisoners.