Evidence Of Repression And Oppression Of Crimean Tatars In Crimea Will Be Transferred By Ukraine To ICJ

Evidence of repression and oppression of Crimean Tatars in the Russia-annexed Crimea will be transferred by Ukraine to the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine Mariyana Betsa said this at a press conference dedicated to political arrests of activists in the Russia-annexed Crimea, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Betsa in the comments to the Agency, Ukraine is preparing to submit to the court memorandums on the case "Ukraine vs. Russia".

These documents will contain materials on Russia's violation of the "International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination" in the territory of the peninsula that it annexed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ICJ demands that Russia report on measures it took to resume activity of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.