Olimpiyska Subway Station In Kyiv To Close At 6 p.m. On May 26 Before Final Match Of Champions League

Kyivskyi Metropoliten, a municipal company running the Kyiv subway, has decided to close the Olimpiyska subway station at 6 p.m. on May 26 before the final match of the UEFA Champions League.

Serhii Khyzhnyak, manager for transport mobility of the final, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Football fans with tickets for the final match of the Champions League will be able to travel by municipal transport for free on the days of the final match.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UEFA selected Kyiv's Olimpiyskyi National Sports Complex in September 2016 to host the final of the 2018 UEFA Champions League.

The Real Madrid (Spain) and Liverpool (Britain) football clubs will play the final of the UEFA Champions League in Kyiv on May 26.

Kyiv is preparing to receive 100,000 foreign visitors during the UEFA Champions League final.