The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER) has added the organizers of voting in the Russia-annexed Crimea during the Russian presidential election to its sanctions list.

President Petro Poroshenko announced this at a joint news briefing with President of Slovenia Borut Pahor, who is on an official visit to Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We just received a message that, as a result of our intensive coordination with our partners in the EU, the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union decided on May 8 to impose restrictive measures in connection with the undermining of Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence. This legal act adds persons who participated directly part in organizing and conducting illegal presidential elections on the territory of the Crimea to the list of individual sanctions," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian presidential elections took place on March 18.