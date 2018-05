PGO Sends Indictment Against Ex-Energy Minister Stavytskyi On Suspicion Of Involvement In Seizure Of Mezhyhiri

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has sent the indictment against former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Eduard Stavytskyi, who is suspected of involvement in the appropriation of the Mezhyhiria Residence (Kyiv region), to court.

The PGO's spokesperson Larysa Sarhan, announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Sarhan, investigators have completed the pre-trial investigation of Stavytskyi and a private notary in the Kyiv City Notary District, who is the director of LLC Tantalit.

They are accused of appropriating state properties, namely properties worth UAH 540 million on the Mezhyhiria tract in the Puscha-Vodytsia vacation complex through collusion with a group of people and legalizing the appropriated properties.

According to Sarhan, investigators have established that the accomplices in the crime added the Mezhyhiria Residence to the authorized capital of the Nadra Ukrainy national joint-stock company in 2007 through adoption of separate regulatory legal acts and subsequently replaced it with property worth UAH 34 million belonging to Medinvesttrade LLC.

The indictment was filed on May 7 and sent to court on May 8.

The court is still considering an application for permission to launch a special (in absentia) pre-trial investigation against the other suspects in this crime (former president Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr), who are hiding from investigators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Court of Justice of the European Union refused in March to lift the sanctions that the European Union imposed on Stavytskyi.