Greek-Based Ellinair To Resume Seasonal Lviv - Thessaloniki Flights From May 30

The Ellinair air company (the Hellenic Republic) intends to resume seasonal flights between Lviv and Thessaloniki from May 30, 2018.

The Lviv International Airport named after Danylo Halytskyi has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The flight will be conducted every 10 days.

On June 8, the company will launch the Lviv - Heraklion flights with the same frequency.

The flights will be conducted on Airbus A319 and Boeing 737-400 planes.

Two-way ticket will cost from UAH 6,450 (EUR 200).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ellinair intends to resume seasonal flights between Kharkiv and Thessaloniki from June 2.