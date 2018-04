United States Calling On Russia To Stand By Minsk Agreements Due To Escalation Of Armed Hostilities In ATO Zon

The United States calls on the Russian Federation to fulfill the Minsk agreements due to the escalation of armed hostilities in the antiterrorist operation zone.

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs / Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Heather Nauert has written this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants fired upon positions of the ATO forces 52 times on April 26.