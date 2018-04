The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved offering of Series A, B, C and D bonds worth UAH 2 billion by Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company.

Respective executive order was passed at the Wednesday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is planned to issue 2 million bonds of Series A, B, C, D 500,000 each with the face value of UAH 1,000 each.

The maturity date is May 26, 2022 inclusive.

Concord Capital limited liability company is the underwriter of the issue.

Agreements with the first owners of the bonds, both legal entities and individuals, residents and nonresidents, will be signed between June 1, 2018 and May 27, 2019.

The yield for the Series A bonds for the first - fourth coupon periods (June 1, 2018 through May 30, 2019) is set at 19% per annum, for Series B and C for the first - sixth coupon periods (June 1, 2018 through November 28, 2019) is set at 18.75%, and for the bonds of Series D for the first - eighth interest periods (from June 1, 2018 through May 28, 2020) is set at 18.5% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company has reported net profit of UAH 100 million and the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of UAH 20.06 billion.