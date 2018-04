Kyiv City Council Prolongs Agreement With Kyivenergo To Manage CHPPs 5 And 6 Until July 31

The Kyiv City Council has prolonged the agreement with the Kyivenergo energy company on management of the combined heat power plants (CHPPs) 5 and 6 until July 31, 2018.

A total of 71 City Council members backed respective draft decision, when 61 votes enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft decision offers to prolong the agreement with the Kyivenergo public joint-stock company on management of the CHPPs 5 and 6 as well as the Energy waste incineration plant until June 30.

According to the draft decision, the contract with Kyivenergo regarding the use of heat networks was proposed to be extended for 3 days - until April 30.

The draft decision of the Kyiv City Council presumed that the Kyiv City State Administration and Kyivenergo will sign the acceptance and transfer of property of the capital's energy complex on April 30 and June 30, but this point was deleted during the introduction of amendments to the draft decision.

During the voting, the amendment to extend the contract until August 31 was introduced, but only 53 members of council supported it with the minimum required 61.

During the voting, the amendment to extend the contract until July 31was introduced and it was supported by 67 member of council.

In the future, the Kyiv City State Administration should issue an order to secure property to Kyivteploenergo on the rights of economic management, and the utility company - within six months to conduct its complete inventory.

Based on the data of this inventory, compensation will be determined to be paid to Kyivenergo for integral improvements in municipal property.

On December 21, 2017, Kyivenergo signed an agreement with the Kyiv City State Administration on the extension of the lease of municipal heating networks until April 27, 2018.

The Kyiv City State Administration and Kyivenergo signed on September 27, 2001 "Agreement on the implementation of the project for the management and reform of the energy complex in Kyiv" with a validity period until December 31, 2017.

The contract provided for the transfer to the management of Kyivenergo of municipal heating networks, CHPPs, the Enerhiya incinerator.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2017, the Kyiv City Council prolonged the agreement with Kyivenergo on management of city heat networks until April 27, 2018.