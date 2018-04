The Accounting Chamber of Ukraine notes that the state budget for 2017 fell short of UAH 3.4 billion in revenues and UAH 31 billion in expenditures.

This is said in the conclusions of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine on fulfillment of the state budget for 2017, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine executed the Law of Ukraine on the state budget for 2017 in conditions of slowdown of the economic growth during the year, hryvnia devaluation, reduction in the net inflow of foreign investments, growth of state borrowings that made 37.2% of the state budget resources.

Commodity and services imports growth exceeded the expected data twice, which in words of the Accounting Chamber triggered increase in some revenues of the state budget worth UAH 30 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the report on execution of the state budget for 2017.

It was decided to approve and submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, President of Ukraine and the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine a report on implementation of the Law of Ukraine On State Budget For 2017 with the revenues of UAH 79,344.18 million and expenditures of UAH 83,945.3 million.