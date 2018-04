Top Officials Of Presidential Administration Keep 87% Of Their Assets In USD, 10% In Euro, And 3% In Hryvnia

Top officials of the Presidential Administration keep 87% of their assets in the USD, 10% in EUR, and 3% in the Ukrainian national currency.

This is said in an article by Ukrainian News Agency based on electronic declarations of officials of the Presidential Administration.

It reads that six top officials of the Presidential Administration have assets for close to an equivalent of UAH 103 million as at January 1, 2018.

In particular, they have a mere of 3% in the hryvnia (UAH 3 million), 10% in the euro (equivalent of UAH 10 million), and 87% in the USD (equivalent of UAH 90 million).

Ihor Rainin, the head of the Presidential Administration, and his family have 15.5% of their assets in the national currency (UAH 317,000). He and his family have assets for equivalent of UAH 2 million, including 55% in the USD (USD 40,000) and 29.5% in the euro (EUR 18,000).

Rostyslav Pavlenko, a deputy head of the Presidential Administration, who declared together with his wife equivalent of UAH 963,000 of assets, have 87% of their assets in cash in the USD (USD 30,000) and 13% of their accounts in banking accounts in the hryvnia (UAH 123,000).

Vitalii Kovalchuk, the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration, and his family totally declared assets for equivalent of UAH 16.2 million. They have 12% in the national currency, 42% in the euro (EUR 202,000), and 46% in the US dollars (USD 265,000).

Dmytro Shymkiv, a deputy head of the Presidential Administration, and his family declared assets for equivalent of UAH 19.6 million, including USD 671,000 (95.7%), EUR 18,000 (3%), and UAH 245,000 (1.3%).

Oleksii Filatov, a deputy head of the Presidential Administration, declared assets for equivalent of UAH 58 million, including USD 2 million (98.4%), EUR 15,500 (0.9%), and UAH 400,000 (0.7%).

Kostiantyn Yeliseyev, a deputy head of the Presidential Administration, does not have assets in the national currency. He and his family declared assets for equivalent of UAH 6.2 million, including USD 155,000 (70%) and EUR 55,000 (30%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, top officials of the Presidential Administration keep 93% of money in cash and 7% in banking accounts.