European Commission: Nord Stream-2 Preventing Diversification Of Sources And Routes Of Gas Supplies

The European Commission considers that the project for construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline prevents diversification of sources and routes of gas supplies.

Director General of the Directorate-General for Energy within the European Commission Dominique Ristori said this at a press conference on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Mr. Ristori added that should the project be implemented it would violate the principles of transparency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of the European Parliament Laima Andrikiene states that Russian Federation's Nord Stream-2 project has nothing to do with provision of diversification of gas supplies.

She also said that the EU expecting Ukraine to show progress in reforms related to combating corruption, especially in terms of establishment of the Anticorruption Court.

The MP also noted the necessity for cancellation of the requirement for members of anticorruption non-governmental organizations to declare their incomes.

Laima Andrikiene reminded about the necessity to adopt the Election Code.

On April 5, 2018, the Government of the Republic of Finland allowed construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline within its exclusive economic zone.

Prior to that decision, the Federal Republic of Germany had allowed the construction of Nord Stream-2.