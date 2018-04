The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has disclosed fragments of materials obtained during an investigation into activity of Chairperson of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecution (SACPO) Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

The NACB published on Facebook fragments of wiretapping of Kholodnytskyi's office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the tapes contain a visit of Member of the Verkhovna Rada Heorhii Lohvynskyi (the People's Front parliamentary faction) who came to Kholodnytskyi's office to discuss the course of an investigation into a company associated with his name.

According to the tapes, Kholodnytskyi promised to inform the MP about the forthcoming investigative activities and said he could not close the case before an official notice of suspicion is issued.

Another wiretapped evidence that was disclosed includes a conversation between Kholodnytskyi and Deputy Director of the Akvareli Development Holding who is also happen to be a friend of the SACPO's Chairperson and a witness in a case against the company (an investigation into offering a bribe in a form of an apartment to Acting Minister of Heath Uliyana Suprun).

On the tapes, Kholodnytskyi was directing him to give false statements.

In addition, according to the tapes, Kholodnytskyi ordered his subordinates to order judges to dismiss the NACB's request for a permission to conduct a search at the Akvareli Development Holding's office because the application had not been agreed with the SACP's Chairperson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office suspected Kholodnytskyi of divulging a secret of a pretrial investigation.

Earlier Kholodnytskyi discovered "bugs" in his office.