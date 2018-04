Ukraine Cuts Gas Reserves In USF By 55% To 7.7 Billion Cubic Meters

Ukraine has cut natural gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) by 55% or 9,293.1 million cubic meters to 7,680.62 million cubic meters since October 24, the start of the current heating season.

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The average daily gas consumption in March made 74.34 million cubic meters.

In March, Ukraine imported 673.912 million cubic meters of gas: 443.249 million cubic meters through the Slovak Republic, 158.404 million cubic meters through Hungary, and 72.255 million cubic meters through the Republic of Poland.

In March, own gas production made 1,735.438 million cubic meters and transit made 8,062.459 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 1, Gazprom's Deputy Board Chairman Alexander Medvedev said that the Russian company had decided to stop supplying natural gas to Naftogaz of Ukraine from March 1 and that it had returned the prepayment it received from Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Ukraine introduced a national action plan imposing a limit on consumption of natural gas until March 7.