Rada Refuses To Join Convention On Protection Of Children And Co-Operation In Respect Of Intercountry Adoption

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has refused to agree Ukraine's joining the Hague Convention on the Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption.

With 226 votes required, 166 lawmakers voted for bill No.0166, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Deputy Justice Minister Serhii Petukhov says the Verkhovna Rada has rejected seven resolutions on Ukraine's joining the Convention on the Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption in the past 17 years.

Some lawmakers said during the debates that same-sex couples will be allowed to adopt Ukrainian children if Ukraine's joins the Convention.

MP Svitlana Zalischuk from the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko said that was untrue as adoption of children will be supervised by the Social Policy Ministry in compliance with the Ukrainian legislation.

Deputy Justice Minister Petukhov said the Family Code directly prohibits adoption of children by same-sex couples.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2013, the Verkhovna Rada rejected a similar bill.

Then Ombudsperson Nina Krapachova urged then president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych not to allow Ukraine's joining the Convention on the Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption.