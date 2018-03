Federation Of Metallurgists' Chairman Bilenkyi: Interpipe Will Be Worst Affected By 25% Tariff On Steel Import

The United States' decision to impose an anti-dumping duty of 25% on steel imported from all countries, excluding Mexico, Canada, and Australia, will affect the Interpipe pipe and wheel holding company (Dnipro) more than other steel producers.

The Ukrainian Federation of Metallurgists' Chairman Serhii Bilenkyi announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Interpipe will be the worst affected. The United States accounted for 19% of the Interpipe corporation's pipe exports (14% of its total pipe output) in 2017. The risks to the rest of the industry are significantly lower," he said.

According to him, 49,000 tons of steel plates were also exported from Ukraine to the United States in 2017, with the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region), which is part of the Metinvest group, being the main exporter.

However, exports to the United States account for about 5% of Azovstal's total output.

In addition, Bilenkyi said that competition in other markets could become stiffer after Brazilian, South Korean, Russian, and Turkish producers are forced out of the United States markets, which would adversely affect other Ukrainian producers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, United States President Donald Trump imposed a 25% anti-dumping duty on imports of steel and steel products and a 10% duty on aluminum imports from all countries, excluding Mexico, Canada, and Australia, in March.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nataliya Mykolska, who is also Ukraine's Trade Representative, has said that the Cabinet of Ministers will take measures to ensure that steel and metal products of Ukrainian producers are excluded from this duty.