NBU: February Inflation Higher Than Predicted Due To Raw Foods And Fuel

The National Bank of Ukraine says the annual inflation in February was slightly higher than predicted in the forecast due to higher than expected growth in the prices of raw foods and fuel.

The National Bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank of Ukraine says the current pace of the headline inflation and its components indicates existence of essential inflation pressure.

However, the inflation pressure was eased in February by the hryvnia revaluation, which will continue in the first half of March.]

The statement reads that tough monetary policy of the Ukrainian central bank was among factors that facilitated the trend in the forex market.

The growth in prices of raw foods slowed down to 22.9% year over year in February, but it was higher than predicted.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the monetary environment is tough enough to provide gradual reduction in the headline inflation and its return to the target range in the middle of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the headline inflation was 0.9% in February 2018.

The inflation was 2.4% in January- February 2018.