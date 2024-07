Share:













The Committee on Legal Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has admitted to competitive selection 4 candidates for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the parliament, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The committee analyzed the submitted documents and decided to recognize Barabash Yurii Hryhorovych, Vodiannikov Oleksandr Yuriiovych, Kopylenko Oleksandr Liubymovych, Nazarov Ivan Volodymyrovych, who expressed their intention to take up the position of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, as those who comply with the provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine" requirements for a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (regarding citizenship, command of the state language, age, education and seniority), and admit the specified candidates to competitive selection," the message reads.

The documents of the above-mentioned persons were transferred to the administration of the Rada for the organization of a special inspection in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Prevention of Corruption", the inspection, as well as copies of such documents - to the Advisory Group of Experts for evaluating the moral qualities and level of competence in the field of law of the candidates and providing a list of evaluated candidates for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

Admitted to the competitive selection for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court Kopylenko is a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction.

Also, the admissions of Yurii Barabash and Oleksandr Vodiannikov on May 23 already took part in the ranking vote for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court in the Verkhovna Rada.

Then the Rada appointed Professor of the Department of Constitutional Law of the Law Faculty of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv Serhii Riznyk as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

In addition, the committee decided to grant an additional term until July 18, 2024, including to Oleksii Ivanovych Vats, Roman Zinoviiovych Holobutovskyi, Denys Valeriiovych Hrytsenko, Anatolii Volodymyrovych Yezhov, Vladyslav Ivanovych Ivashchenko, Oleksandra Oleksandrivna Karmaza, Yuliia Mykolaivna Kyrychenko, Oksana Mykhailivna Klymenko, Tetiana Ivanivna Opanasiuk, Zakhar Volodymyrovych Tropin, Taras Olehovych Tsymbalistyi for submitting and correcting the relevant documents.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Serhii Holovatyi is no longer a judge of the Constitutional Court and has lost his powers in connection with the maximum term of office of a judge in accordance with the law.

Judge Volodymyr Moisyk became acting chairman of the Constitutional Court.