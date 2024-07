Russians attacked port infrastructure of Odesa Region with missiles at night. There are killed and wounded

On the night of July 10, the russian military attacked the Odesa Region with missiles. As a result of the strike, two port workers were killed, a sailor was injured, and a civilian ship was also damaged. Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"At night, the enemy attacked the Odesa Region with missiles. The target of the aggressor was the port infrastructure of the Odesa District. Unfortunately, two people, a security guard and a truck driver, were killed," he wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that one man, a watch sailor, was injured. Currently, the victim is receiving all the necessary help in the hospital.

Also, warehouses, cargo vehicles and a civilian ship were damaged by the debris. Due to damage to the vessel, there was a liquid leak. The consequences are being eliminated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of July 10, the russian occupation army attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the occupied Crimea, as well as 20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk District (RF), Cape Chauda (Crimea).

As a result of combat work, 14 Shaheds were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Rivne Regions.