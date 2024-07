Share:













The Prime Minister of Hungary has called the shelling of Kyiv by russia on July 8 a tragic and heinous attack, and also considers the "growing intensity of the war" a call to create a peace policy that would encourage russia and Ukraine to cease fire and peace talks.

He wrote about this on X.

"Yesterday’s tragic and heinous attack in Kyiv proves that our fears were justified: as it was foreseeable, the brutality of the Russia-Ukraine war has reached a new level. This is precisely why we embarked on a peace mission 9 days ago.

The growing intensity of the war is a call for global powers to abandon their war policy and instead create a peace policy to guide Russia and Ukraine into a ceasefire and peacetalks. This is the only way to prevent further bloodshed,” the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, July 10, ambassadors from 27 European Union countries will gather in Brussels (Belgium) to discuss the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to russia and China at the beginning of Hungary's six-month EU presidency.

We will remind, on July 2, Orbán visited Ukraine, where he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Hungarian Prime Minister offered him to cease fire and start peace negotiations.

In response to this, Zelenskyy suggested Orbán to show leadership in the preparation of the second Global Peace Summit, which is planned to be held with the participation of representatives of the russian federation.

We will remind, after that Orbán went to russia. Following the meeting with putin, he stated that the positions of Kyiv and moscow regarding the war "are very far from each other."

Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Orbán that ending hostilities in Ukraine as soon as possible and finding a political solution "are in the interests of all parties."

Following his visit to Ukraine and russia, the Prime Minister of Hungary wrote a letter to the head of the European Council Charles Michel and the leaders of the European Union. In it, he expressed surprise that Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a temporary ceasefire, and also said that dictator vladimir putin believes that time is on his side in war.