Finance Ministry attracts more funds from government bonds than pays out on obligations in June

In June, the Ministry of Finance attracted more funds from domestic government loan bonds than it paid out on obligations.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In June 2024, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 38.41 billion and USD 407.33 million from the issue of government bonds — equivalent to UAH 55 billion.

Government bonds are one of the main sources of financing for the state budget, along with international aid, as well as revenues from taxes and customs duties.

UAH 35.3 billion of the total volume of domestic government loan bonds issued in June were war bonds.

The rollover of investments, i.e., the percentage of refinancing, in domestic government loan bonds for June was 120% for hryvnia government bonds, 134% for dollar government bonds.

This means that Ukraine attracts a larger amount through government bonds than it has to pay under current obligations to investors.

In June, the weighted average yield of government bonds denominated in hryvnia was 15.58%, and 4.63% - of those denominated in dollars.

As of July 1, over UAH 1.64 trillion of government bonds are in circulation.

The largest share is with commercial banks (43.4%) and the NBU (41.3%).

They are followed by legal entities (9.7%), natural persons (3.6%), non-residents (2.0%) and territorial communities (0.03%).

In total, in the first half of 2024, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 251.28 billion equivalent from the placement of government bonds at auctions.

During the martial law, UAH 1.07 trillion was raised.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the actual state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget for 2023 amounted to UAH 1.68 trillion, or 73.7% of the planned for this period.